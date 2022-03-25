Cdp leaves Bonifiche Ferraresi

Restructuring in sight for BF Spa, the controlling holding of Bonifiche Ferraresi: Cdp Equity (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Group) second shareholder with 18.9%, has decided to sell the shareholding. The news was announced yesterday by two newspapers and the companies concerned have not denied it.

The package, whose sale should take place in a short time, will be spread among the other main shareholders, Fondazione Cariplo, Dompè Holding, headed by the industrialist of the same name in the primary care and biotechnology business and researching therapeutic solutions for the treatment of rare diseases, to Federico Vecchioni through Arum and Elfe. Then to follow Eni and Intesa Sanpaolo, recently entered the capital.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti joined Bonifiche Ferraresi holding in February 2017 to support the growth path of the large farm. At the current capitalization of 675 million, via Goito would collect about 129 million, with a capital gain of almost 80 million.