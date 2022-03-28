Food, fine wine does not suffer from the crisis (+ 23%)

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The super rich are betting on fine wine as their primary investment asset. According to Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, in fact, the "fine wine" sector recorded the highest growth among investments in luxury in 2021 with a + 16%, which even becomes + 137% if we take into account the last 10 years, as underlined by a recent review by Spear's Magazine. Despite the pandemic, the difficulties...