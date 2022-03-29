Everything is ready for the 1st European Rice Congress

The delegations of Italy, France and Portugal, the countries promoting the "Sustainable Eu Rice - Don't Think Twice!" Campaign, are ready to kick off, today 29 March 2022, the first edition of the European Rice Congress at Melià Paris La Defénce Hotel in Paris (see also EFA News).

The sustainability of European rice production will be the main theme of the presentations of the international guests of the rich program of the congress. Congress that will see the participation of catering operators, large-scale distribution buyers, agricultural technicians, important food bloggers and members of the French general and sector press.

At the end of the works, a tasting of traditional rice-based recipes of the three countries is planned to experience the goodness of European rice with "hand".

