New governance in Origin Europa

Leo Bertozzi of Origin Italia will represent our country in the new board of Origin Europe, an association that brings together over 250 groups of European geographical indications, with the aim of bringing out the needs of the certified quality sector in which Italy is a global leader with 841 agri-food and wine products Dop Igp Stg for a value of 16.6 billion euros in production value. In a crucial moment for the future of geographical indications at the European level, the association has decided to give itself a new structure to ensure better representation of the countries currently members and make their voices emerge through national organizations.

The new governance also intends to provide Origin EU with the tools for greater impact in Brussels, where strategic issues related to GIs are currently being discussed, such as the reform of EU geographical indications regulations, changes to promotion policy, revision rules on consumer information and on international and bilateral negotiations. “I am very proud of the new governance. First of all, because it paves the way for more ambitious political objectives and, consequently, for its growth in terms of groups of geographical indications, even of countries not represented today. On the other hand, the new structure represents a model for other members in the world who intend to establish a regional antenna in other areas”, said Riccardo Deserti, president of the association.

The general assembly also elected as president of Origin Eu Charles Deparis , producer of raw milk for the DOP “Pont-l'Evêque” and “Camembert de Normandie”. Here are all the members of the executive committee: Leo Bertozzi (Origin Italia), Sebastien Breton (Origin France), Federico Moncunill Gallo (Origen España), Robert Scholz (Bavaria Brewers Association, Germany), Ana Soeiro (Qualifica/Origin Portugal).