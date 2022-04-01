Gatorade presents the new 500ml bottle in recycled plastic

Gatorade, PepsiCo's proprietary sports drink, launches the new 500ml bottle made from 100% recycled plastic. A step forward towards the Group's commitment to the circularity of packaging, to progressively reduce virgin plastic used in packaging. The passage of the brand to a 500ml 100% R-Pet bottle, in fact, is part of the broader corporate transformation strategy, "PepsiCo Positive (pep +)", through which the company places sustainability at the center of all its activities to try to have a positive impact on planet and on people who inhabit it.

The new bottle, marketed for the first time in Italy and subsequently throughout Europe, has the ambitious goal of reducing Co2eq emissions by over 1,000 tons in 2022 and by over 4,000 tons by 2025. The initiative has also a further novelty: the elimination of the dye from the bottles, which guarantees the pack a better possibility of recycling. “We are very proud to be able to communicate this important news. Using 100% recycled plastic throughout Gatorade's 500ml line is, without a doubt, the first step towards a more ambitious corporate sustainability goal. This is in fact the right starting point for setting ourselves increasingly challenging and ambitious goals, in line with the objectives of our global strategy”, says Marcello Pincelli, CEO of the Group in Italy.