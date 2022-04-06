Lactalis acquires the dairy business of Bmi

The French dairy company Lactalis has entered into an agreement to acquire the dairy businesses and brands of Bayerische Milchindustrie eG (Bmi). The agreement includes the production of fresh milk, yoghurt, quark, cream and ayran, as well as the production site in Würzburg, Bavaria. The company's headquarters in Germany will integrate 180 employees following the transaction.

The acquisition includes regional brands from southern Germany, such as Frankenland, Thüringer Land and the ethnic brand Haydi. All these activities, together, generate an annual turnover of approximately 200 million euros, out of a total turnover of 665 million.

The agreement will allow the company to build a long-term relationship with German producers in the southern area of the country. The French group has already expanded its presence in Germany in 2020 through the commercial agreement with Bel for the Leerdammer cheese brand, as well as managing the Galbani, Salakis and MinusL brands.

Lactalis specified that the transaction with BMI should close by mid-year 2022, subject to the approval of the German and Austrian antitrust authorities. The economic terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Morten Felthaus, managing director of Lactalis in Germany, said: "We want to continue the successful work undertaken by Bmi by developing the regional brands. Furthermore, we want to ensure favorable economic prospects for partner farmers, while strengthening our position in Germany".