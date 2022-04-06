G7 Ministers: Di Maio today and tomorrow in Brussels

The Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio will be in Brussels today and tomorrow to participate in meetings of the foreign ministers of the G7 and NATO countries. At the center of the agenda of the meetings, the latest developments of the conflict in Ukraine, including the Bucha massacre, the ongoing diplomatic negotiations, and the response of the Euro-Atlantic partners to the very serious humanitarian situation in the country. The ministers will discuss the coordination of sanctioning systems and further measures to be taken towards the Russian Federation, energy security - an issue linked to sanctions - and food, especially with a view to identifying possible mitigation measures, in particular in favor of African countries and the Mediterranean.

At the NATO ministerial - which is expected to be attended by the EU high representative Borrell (Spanish politician and economist) and 8 partner countries: Sweden, Finland, Ukraine, Georgia, Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand during one of the sessions -, the ministers will discuss further military support to Ukraine, will provide further humanitarian and financial support to the country, and will explore possible forms of assistance in the area of cyber security and equipment to help Ukrainians protect themselves from chemical and biological threats. They will also have the opportunity to discuss the key elements of NATO's new Strategic Concept, intended to be adopted at the Madrid Summit on 29-30 June 2022.

On the sidelines of the meetings, some bilateral meetings are planned for Di Maio .