Environmentally friendly packaging by Alpla

Alpla, a company engaged in the production of plastic packaging, in order to concretely contribute to the objectives of the UN agenda for sustainable development with increasingly sustainable and innovative solutions, has adhered to the principles of Design for Recyclying, an area in which good design practices play a role of primary importance in guaranteeing the recyclability of packaging from a circular economy perspective.

The fundamental purpose of recycling is to give a second life to products, in the form of objects or new packaging. For this to be possible, the packaging must be designed in such a way as to be suitable for the purpose. It thus becomes necessary first of all the careful study in the design phase of the packages, in order to guarantee the effective possibility of recycling the packaging and therefore favor its reuse in a circular perspective. Hence the importance of the concept of Design for Recyclying.

Recycling generates value, stimulating the economy and preventing the abandonment of waste into the environment. By managing plastic materials within a closed circuit, it is possible to achieve great results in terms of sustainability. In the case of recycled Pet (or rPet or material that derives from the recycling of post-consumer plastic bottles), for example, it is possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared to processes that use virgin Pet.

There are many examples that the company is carrying out on the Design for recycling front, such as the one involving Susanne Kaufmann, who created Simple One, a new refill solution in HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), which aims to extend the life of glass bottles and support the brand's commitment to conscious and therefore more sustainable consumption. Additionally, only a minimal amount of ink is used, making the goal of full bottle-to-bottle recovery feasible after use.

Under the "green to green" slogan, in collaboration with Alpla, the mineral water company Donat has completely replaced the PET and glass packaging with 100% rPet green bottles, achieving a reduction in carbon emissions up to to 90%. The decision also translates into annual savings of approximately 1.5 million liters of drinking water, approximately 98,000 kWh of electricity and 12,000 kg of detergent. Based on an intense research and development of the packaging, Nivea, in collaboration with Alpla, has created a new bottle and a new cap for the body cream of the Naturally Good line. In fact, the cap and bottle have been designed to use 50% less plastic than traditional packaging. The bottle is particularly thin and can be "squeezed" and rolled up as if it were a tube of toothpaste.