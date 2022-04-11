Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
illycaffè takes over the management of The Cafè in Venice
The Procuratie Vecchie cafeteria reopens its doors after a 5-year restoration work
illycaffè will manage The Café, the cafeteria on the third floor of the Procuratie Vecchie, the iconic building in Piazza San Marco in Venice which reopens its doors, after a complex restoration work that lasted 5 years, by the David Chipperfield Architects Milan studio. The Procuratie Vecchie become the home of The Human Safety Net, a place for dialogue and exchange of ideas to overcome the main s...
EFA News - European Food Agency