It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

illycaffè takes over the management of The Cafè in Venice

The Procuratie Vecchie cafeteria reopens its doors after a 5-year restoration work

illycaffè will manage The Café, the cafeteria on the third floor of the Procuratie Vecchie, the iconic building in Piazza San Marco in Venice which reopens its doors, after a complex restoration work that lasted 5 years, by the David Chipperfield Architects Milan studio. The Procuratie Vecchie become the home of The Human Safety Net, a place for dialogue and exchange of ideas to overcome the main s...

hef - 24261

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar