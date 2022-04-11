illycaffè takes over the management of The Cafè in Venice

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

illycaffè will manage The Café, the cafeteria on the third floor of the Procuratie Vecchie, the iconic building in Piazza San Marco in Venice which reopens its doors, after a complex restoration work that lasted 5 years, by the David Chipperfield Architects Milan studio. The Procuratie Vecchie become the home of The Human Safety Net, a place for dialogue and exchange of ideas to overcome the main s...