Agritech: Tamburi invests in Simbiosi

The investment holding Tamburi Investment Partners has signed an agreement to acquire 28.5% of Simbiosi, technology provider for agribusiness and the circular economy, parent company of some companies, originally attributable to Neoruralehub (the first Nature Based Solutions Valley started based on the intuition of Giuseppe Natta, heir to the Nobel Prize winner Giulio Natta), who develop technologies, solutions and patents that can be used in applications aimed at saving natural resources (air, water, materials and soil) and energy.

According to what Mf reported, the investment would be of the order of 20 million euros.

Co-founder and CEO of Simbiosi is Piero Manzoni, who has a long experience in the development of technological systems for the environmental and energy industries. TIP now joins Piero Manzoni and top management to accelerate the development of Simbiosi in terms of market growth, in a strategic segment of the global economy.

Symbiosis technologies include, among other things, proprietary solutions for recovering the nutritional elements of organic waste matrices to produce fertilizers for agronomic use and clean energy.