Lavazza: revenues of € 2.3 billion in 2021

Lavazza presented the results for the 2021 financial year, in which it achieved a turnover of € 2.308 billion, + 11% compared to 2020. The group's Ebitda was € 312 million compared to € 253 million in 2020 ( + 23.3%), with an Ebitda margin of 13.5%, compared to 12.1% in 2020, returning to pre-pandemic levels. Ebit stood at Euro 163 million compared to Euro 108 in 2020 (+ 50.9%), with an Ebit margin of 7.1%. Net profit amounted to € 105 million, an increase of 44% compared to € 73 million in the previous year.

The net financial position is positive for Euro 283 million with an operating cash generation of Euro 203 million, an improvement compared to 2020 (Euro 125 million). The main growth drivers are primarily attributable to the recovery of turnover in the out-of-home channel (equal to 80% of the value recorded in 2019), after the slowdown of Covid, and constantly increasing revenues in the Home channel (+6.3 % compared to 2020 and + 23.8% compared to 2019). Also geographically, the Group recorded growth rates in turnover with a positive performance in all markets, both the more mature ones such as Italy (+ 6%) and France (+ 10%) and those in expansion such as North America (+ 21%) and Germany (+ 14%).