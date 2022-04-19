Autogrill: negotiations with the Swiss Dufry group?

Sale, takeover (hostile or friendly), stew: the hypotheses on the future of Autogrill have intensified in recent days, also thanks to the jump on the octave stock market before Easter. Up to the indiscretions, relaunched by Bloomberg on the hypothesis of an aggregation with the Swiss group Dufry. The market believes it: the stock closed in Piazza Affari or with a jump of 12.3% to 7.32 euros.

And yesterday afternoon the company listed in Milan had to issue a press release, in which it confirms dialogues "also with operators" in the sector.

"With reference to today's rumors - reads the note - Autogrill clarifies that, as part of its growth strategy, the Group is interested in exploring various strategic options and, to this end, is also dialoguing with operators in the sector to further promote the development of Autogrill and create value for all stakeholders "

Dufry is the world's largest duty-free operator and the potential merger would create a new global leader in travel retail. Dufry declined to comment.