From 26 to 28 April, 6 Italian regions (Calabria, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Puglia, Sardinia and Tuscany) will take part in the large international showcase dedicated to fishing and aquaculture.

The Italian pavilion at the Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona (26-28 April), a large international showcase dedicated to fishing and aquaculture that gathers 2,000 exhibitors from 89 countries every year, will be inaugurated on Tuesday 26 April, under the aegis of Mipaaf (The italian Ministry of Agricultural Food and Forestry Policies). The appointment, which in the 2019 edition attracted 29 thousand visitors from more than 150 countries, including buyers and professionals in the sector, represents a business opportunity for the 66 exhibitors from all over Italy and for the 6 regions (Calabria, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Puglia, Sardinia and Tuscany) who have the opportunity to promote their products, intercept new commercial opportunities and build connections in an international network.

Through a program full of events, show-cooking, moments of study and round tables, the Italian pavilion tells a sector of excellence made up of quality products in harmony with the territory, art, widespread knowledge, traditions and culture gastronomy able to combine taste and well-being. For the 66 realities present, the fair thus constitutes an ideal driving force for promoting and enhancing the uniqueness of the Italian fish product synonymous, internationally, with freshness, quality and safety. A recognition that is the result of an ambitious path supported by the European fund for maritime affairs and fisheries that supports the supply chain in the transaction towards sustainable fishing, smart and environmentally friendly aquaculture, inclusive development of the communities that depend on this activity and promoting cross-sectoral maritime policies that generate savings and growth.

The event also becomes an opportunity to share virtuous examples and talk about the future of the fishing industry, where the concept of innovation represents the key element to profitably combine economic and environmental sustainability, without forgetting the guarantee of high quality standards.