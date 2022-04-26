DalterFood Group strengthens in Germany

DalterFood Group, Emilian producer of hard, aged and semi-aged cheeses, has acquired 100% of the German subsidiary VIP Vertrieb Italienischer Food Produkte GmbH. Headquartered in Beilstein, Stuttgart, the company has a turnover of 46 million Euros and 23 employees, all of which have been confirmed. Already since 2013 the company, the German branch of the Sant'Ilario d'Enza group, was 51% controlled by DalterFood Group.

“Germany is among the top importers of Parmigiano Reggiano in Europe; a very similar basin, in which the passion for made in Italy products is very strong", explains Stefano Ricotti, president of the Group."This acquisition consolidates the interest beyond the border and confirms the desire to invest to ensure further growth, in Germany as in Italy, in Sant'Ilario, where 120 people work and where Dalter is committed to bringing well-being and development”.

Germany imported from Italy, in 2021, about 83,000 tons of cheeses, confirming itself as one of the major importers for Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano, whose specific market was 20,000 tons, up 2.15% compared to the previous year. 2020.

DalterFood boasts a widespread presence in Germany, where it works with the main chains of the GDP, with the world of the food industry and with that of catering.