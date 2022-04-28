Nutritional profiles: from the EFSA rejection for the Nutri-Score

"The new opinion of EFSA on nutritional profiles confirms the goodness of the Italian position on labeling on the front of the pack and reject the Nutriscore algorithm". This was stated in a Federalimentare note, satisfied that the European food safety authority has indicated the nutritional profile of the entire diet, and not that of individual foods, as the most important factor of good health. The authority found, in fact, that "since diets are made up of numerous foods, the general balance is obtained with the contribution of foods with a different nutritional profile".

Finally, it should be considered that the agency has not endorsed the use of traffic light labels and even on portions has referred to the opinion published in 2008 in which, evaluating the pros and cons of the two approaches, it underlined how the use of a fixed parameter such as 100 grams (the one adopted by the Nutriscore) was unrelated to real consumption. The European EFSA has also confirmed the validity of the Dietary Reference Values (Drv), the reference values of the European diet, on which the parameters of the Nutrinform Battery are based. “As Italians we are happy that our approach based on clear and transparent consumer information is gaining acceptance. The Nutrinform Battery proposed by our Government is not based on mysterious algorithms but on information relating to the nutrient content of foods and their contribution to the overall daily diet based on the portions suggested by nutritionists. While to adapt to EFSA's conclusions, the Nutriscore algorithm should be completely revolutionized”, explains the association.

"After this position of EFSA", concludes the note from Federalimentare, "perhaps it would be appropriate to exceed the nutritional profiles of foods per 100g as thought up until now (of which the same authority noted at the time the 'intrinsic scientific limits') and seek more effective and modern tools to regulate advertising claims, food labeling and nutrition policies in general. However, tools that, thanks to more solid scientific bases and the adoption of the concept of overall diet and portion, really have the capacity to favor the food education of citizens and the adoption of healthier diets".