Marr: the assembly approves the 2021 financial statements

The shareholders' meeting of Marr, a company of the Cremonini group among the leaders in Italy in the marketing and distribution of food and non-food products to foodservice, approved the financial statements as at 31 December 2021, made available together with the sustainability report.

The 2021 financial year of the Marr Group closed with total consolidated revenues of 1,456.3 million euros, a strong increase compared to the 1,073.7 million in 2020. Gross operating profit (Ebitda) and operating profit (Ebit ) for the year which amounted to 90.5 million euros (39.4 million in 2020) and 57.6 million euros (2.8 million in 2020) respectively. The net result for the year was € 35.1 million (-2.4 million in 2020) and was affected by non-recurring charges of € 2.9 million relating to early repayment for a net value of approximately 25 million of the Uspp dollar bond loan signed in July 2013. The net financial position at 31 December 2021 stood at 141.4 million euros (192.3 million at the end of 2020), while the consolidated shareholders' equity was 349, 5 million euros (338.1 million euros at the end of 2020).

The parent company Marr SpA closed the year 2021 with total revenues of 1,381.2 million euros (1,048.6 million in 2020) and a net result of 31.9 million euros (-4.1 million in 2020). Today's shareholders' meeting unanimously approved the distribution of a gross dividend of 0.47 euros per share (against a consolidated EPS of 0.53 euros) with "coupon detachment" on May 23, record date on 24 May and payment on May 25th. Undistributed profit is set aside in reserve. Last October, a gross dividend per share of € 0.35 was paid, drawing on part of the increase in available reserves, which had increased following the prudent provision of the net profit for 2019.