Taste of Italy 2 invests in Carlos Pizzerias

The Taste of Italy 2 investment fund, managed by DeA Capital Alternative Funds Sgr SpA, has acquired a significant stake in the capital of the Spanish restaurant chain Pizzerie Carlos. With 73 stores across Spain, 39 of which are franchises, the group is undergoing a process of expansion and progressively confirming its position among the leading pizza brands in Spain. The economic terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Pizzerie Carlos has been present on the Spanish market since 2009, and has since experienced stable growth over the years, even during the pandemic, thanks to its excellent positioning in delivery. In 2021, the company, with a team of over 1,800 employees, had a turnover of 40 million euros, an increase of 26.5% compared to the previous year. The Managing Director of DeA Capital Alternative Funds, Leopoldo Reaño declares: "We are thrilled to support the team led by Francesc Ros and Xavier Crespo in the development of their expansion project in the Iberian Peninsula. Pizzerie Carlos has shown a remarkable capacity for growth, also in difficult times such as Covid-19, for the Horeca sector and we are convinced of its ability to continue to develop, based on the attention to the quality of its products and its excellent customer service, both in-store service and delivery to domicile".

Francesc Ros, CEO and partner of Pizzerias Carlos, is also satisfied with the transaction: "the transaction represents an important impetus for the company's growth prospect, as well as a recognition of the trajectory and potential of the Group as a reference player in the Pizza".

Gianandrea Perco, CEO of DeA Capital Alternative Funds SGR comments: "we are very satisfied with our continued growth in Spain, this demonstrates our commitment to a key region in which to continue investing".

Tresmares Capital, the alternative financing platform promoted by Banco de Santander, has provided various lines of credit to support the development of the company's business plan.