Food Supplements: Ardian acquires a stake in Nutripure

The Ardian investment house has acquired a stake in Nutripure, with Bpifrance, which completes the funding round. Founded in late 2017 by two brothers, Christophe Carrio, five-time world champion in karate, and Florent Carrio, Nutripure is a Digital Native Vertical Brand, which develops and distributes organic food supplements and superfoods, mainly through its website.

Nutripure has experienced strong growth of over 90% in the same year since its founding. "The brand is recognized by consumers for its premium quality, which is based on naturalness, purity and traceability of food, with all its products manufactured in France", explains the company in a press release. Initially designed to meet the needs of professional athletes, it is now aimed at all those who wish to take care of their health. There are four product categories: "Health & Metabolism", "Muscle Increase & Endurance", "Tendons & Ligaments" and "Healthy Nutrition". The brand offers a growing range of products dedicated to specific needs, including sleep quality, stress reduction, joint care, improvement of blood circulation.

Ardian's investment will allow the company to prepare for the next phase of its development while maintaining its strong growth trajectory. The team will work with the founders on the strategic pillars of the company, including product development, marketing positioning, optimization of sales channels and internal organization. Bpifrance will also contribute to the plan by providing its services.

"We are very happy to join Florent and Christophe Carrio in this new growth-oriented step of the company. This company and its founders are fully in line with Ardian Growth's DNA. Our investment will allow us to make the founders available to the company. our experience in e-commerce business models, as well as in the health sector and in particular in food supplements", said managing director Frederic Queru.