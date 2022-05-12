Shopping in Spain for the Celli group

The Celli Group, specialized in the design and production of beverage dispensing systems, announces that it has finalized the acquisition of the Spanish Reductores Y Variadores Del Sur Reyvarsur. The family-owned Iberian company founded over 45 years ago specializes in the design and manufacture of beverage dispensing equipment, components and accessories such as taps, keg heads, pressure regulators, keg changers and fob detectors.

Reyvarsur employs more than 30 people and produces the plants in the 4,000 m2 plant in Seville: it supplies more than 300 customers in Spain and abroad. "We have always been focused on the high quality and innovation of the products we produce - explains Paola Corbalan , CEO of Reyvarsur -. We are honored to become part of a leading international company such as the Celli group. it will give the opportunity to further grow our business in Spain and around the world".

The group based in San Giovanni in Marignano, near Rimini, was assisted in the acquisition by the law firms Ughi & Nunziante and Argali Abogados, by BDO for financial and fiscal due diligence, and by Ramboll for Hse. Reyvarsur was advised by Deloitte for the financial aspects and by Cuatrecasas for the legal ones.

"Creating value within the Spanish market is a strategic priority for the group - emphasizes Mauro Gallavotti, CEO of Celli -. This is why we have decided to found Celli España, which will be dedicated to marketing the wide range of distribution equipment. of beer, soft drinks and water. With Reyvarsur - continues Gallavotti - we can strengthen the new Spanish branch, welcoming one of the most important companies in the segment of accessories for dispensing beer".