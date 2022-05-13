Food supplements: Metagenics turns 10 years in Italy

Metagenics, a scientific-level micronutrition producer present on the global market, announces 10 years of its presence in the Italian market: a decade characterized by significant and continuous growth, every year in double digits, which has seen a further acceleration in the most recent period. In fact, branded products went from 48th place in 2020 to 27th at the end of 2021 at the national level, and occupy the second position, for speed of growth, among the top 30 supplements in the national market.

By virtue of the increase in business, the Italian branch is expanding its staff: the selection of new collaborators in the marketing, science and commercial areas is underway. Since April, the company has perfected its structure, introducing the Global Executive Leadership Team which, under the leadership of the CEO Brent Eck, involves leaders of the various branches to ensure continuous alignment aimed at grasping not only the current ones but, above all future opportunities.

Metagenics Europe, which serves and coordinates the entire European market from its Belgian headquarters, participates in the Global Executive Leadership Team with Mieke Van Den Driessche, Science Director Europe and now also Vice President Global Science, Hans Gheldof, Marketing Director Europe and from April Vice President Global Marketing, and Stijn Oste, Sales Director Europe who has just taken on the role of Vice President of EMEA. In a country like Italy, which stands out for its strong growth, partnerships with health specialists will be strengthened more and more, thanks to company topics that are innovation, scientific training and High Impact products.