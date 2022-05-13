Miscusi invests in Berberè pizzerias

Miscusi, a B-Corp company, enters the capital of Berberè, a pizzeria brand founded by the Aloe brothers who continue to remain at the helm of the company. Together, they have 30 locations between Italy and abroad, 600 collaborators between the two teams and an aggregate turnover which, at the end of 2022, should reach 40 million euros. Berberè will soon become B-Corp and Miscusi is preparing for two new important openings: in June the second in London and in September the third in Turin. The Group's goal is to accelerate the expansion also abroad and exceed 100 million euros in turnover in 2024.

The two realities are united by a common vision: "to make people happy by spreading the Mediterranean diet, a diet that FAO declares to be among the healthiest for humanity and the planet", says a press release. Since 2010 Berberè has been committed to bringing to the table pizzas made with organic flours, only live mother yeast, and slow leavening. It has three segments in the Gambero Rosso guide, and is in fourth place in the 50 Top Pizza among the best artisan pizzas in the world.

Alberto Cartasegna, co-founder and CEO of Miscusi, commented: "I look to the future with great positivity: today there is a lot of talk about climate change, food will play a key role, 25% of CO2 emissions come from food production. We we have invested millions of Euros in human capital and technology, touring Italy far and wide, making direct agreements on the fields, disintermediating the logic of the market and building a team of biologists, nutritionists, chefs and agronomists. Now our goal is take care of the happiness of our guests to bring to the table an increasingly tasty dish, but at the same time perfectly digestible and extremely respectful of the land and the farmers who work it". Salvatore and Matteo Aloe, added:" just like we did in 2015 with the entry of Alce Nero, today we have also opened the doors to Alberto, with the certainty that the three companies together will be able to do great things for themselves, for the people and who work, for customers and for the planet".