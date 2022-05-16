Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
La Doria, 1Q 2022 in growth
Turnover of 238.4 mln, net profit of 14 mln
The board of directors of La Doria SpA, a Group engaged in the production of tomato derivatives, sauces, legumes and fruit juices under the large-scale retail trade, has approved the interim management report at 31.03.2022. The consolidated economic-financial results achieved as at 31 March 2022 appear to improve compared to the same period of 2021, with consolidated revenues increased by 7.2% and...
EFA News - European Food Agency