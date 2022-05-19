Veronafiere overcomes the pandemic: turnover of 73.6 million euros

The shareholders' meeting of Veronafiere Spa unanimously approved the financial statements as at 31 December 2021. The final results for 2021 at Group level show a turnover of 73.6 million euros, with a positive Ebitda of 18 million euros, mainly attributable to the recovery of business in the second half of the year as well as to the contributions received during the year, and a Group net result of 4.2 million euros.

Veronafiere Spa was the first Italian trade fair operator to reopen the events after the green light given by the Government in June of last year: on June 18 it started with MotorBike Expo Special Edition, on 19 with Vinitaly OperaWine, on 20 with the Vinitaly Preview and on the 21st with the conclusion of the international Sol d'Oro competition. The second semester saw the return in the presence of Marmomac, Fieracavalli on two weekends, ArtVerona and Job & Orienta and a special edition of Vinitaly in October. The congress conference activity was allowed from 1 July 2021 and Innovabiomed, a convention exhibition dedicated to innovation in the biomedical sector, was held on the 2nd and 3rd of the month.

Maurizio Danese, outgoing president of Veronafiere, underlined during the meeting: "after the transformation into a joint stock company in February 2017, the recapitalization of 30 million euros last year and, thanks to the great work done by Aedi with the Government and ministries in charge, the arrival of 31.2 million euros of refreshments at Group level to cover the losses suffered due to the pandemic, with the revision of the statute in February 2022, the process was completed to further strengthen our market positioning". "The capital increase, to which the shareholders unanimously signed up, allows for the implementation of the action plan for the restart which envisaged a transition 2021 to exit the Covid emergency, link the recovery in 2022, with a forecast budget 2022 at pre-pandemic levels and above expectations", he concluded.

During the shareholders' meeting, after the approval of the final balance sheet 2021, the president of Veronafiere SpA was also elected for the three-year period 2022-2025. This is Federico Bricolo: from Verona, born in 1966, he has a long career in the institutions behind him, which has led him to hold leading positions both in the government, as undersecretary for infrastructure and transport, and in Parliament. He has also held positions in international organizations: he was part of the delegation to the parliamentary assembly of the OSCE and was vice-president of the delegations at the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe and the Western European Union.