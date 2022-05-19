Granarolo becomes more and more "Fit"

Granarolo SpA announces the acquisition of the majority shares of White and Seeds, a start-up born from the intuition of Alessandro Ghizzardi and Federica Zanaglio, two young people who, driven by a strong passion for fitness and taste and by a particular attention to nutritional balance, they decided to found at the beginning of 2019 a company that would promote protein products suitable for athletes on the Italian market. These include both dairy products such as yogurt and products intended for breakfasts and breaks during the day such as muesli, bars, porridges, spreads, complementary to the dairy market.

The agreement provides for the acquisition by Granarolo of 51% of the shares with the possibility of reaching 100% in the coming years. White & Seeds is already present in Cortilia, Eataly, Fresco Frigo, Erbert, Conad and develops a turnover in markets that are growing significantly: + 60% protein bars, + 794% that of UHT desserts, + 316% that of drinks Uht, + 114% that of vegetable drinks, + 31% that of protein powder.

On Friday 20 May the Group will take part in the round table "Impact, sustainability and the 2030 agenda: Startups dialogue with Big Companies". The eighth edition of the Start Up Day, organized in Bologna at Palazzo Re Enzo by the Alma Mater Studiorum University, brings together thousands of people including startuppers, investors, professionals, incubators, business accelerators and representatives of the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the area. Among the scheduled meetings, the inspirational talk on how to do business in a sustainable way, the conference on Pnrr, Horizon Europe and other financing for business creation, the round tables on SDGs and innovative finance and on sustainability policies applied in Big Companies and start-ups, the talk on tools for business development.