Chef Express: double opening at Fiumicino airport

Chef Express (Cremonini Group) has opened two new catering establishments inside terminal 1 of Fiumicino airport, where the new boarding area A was inaugurated in the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. The new openings strengthen the twenty-year partnership with Adr (Aeroporti di Roma), which also provides for the relaunch of all catering activities within Ciampino airport.

The new premises of the Leonardo da Vinci airport are a CioccolatItaliani-branded ice cream bar, in the departures area (landside), and a Panella-branded bakery café, in the shopping arcade of the new boarding area A, after security checks. Cristian Biasoni, Chief Executive Officer of Chef Express, said he was “enthusiastic about these new openings in the renovated Terminal 1, whose restart represents a tangible sign of change and recovery after the two years of the pandemic. Our historic partnership with Adr will be further consolidated with the new openings scheduled for June at Ciampino airport where we will manage all catering activities for the next 10 years".

"Panella - Art of bread since 1929" is a brand of bakery and pastry well known by the Romans who for several generations have frequented the historic headquarters in via Merulana, inaugurated almost a century ago. In 2017 Chef Express signed a license agreement to develop the brand in the concession catering sector, and the Fiumicino restaurant (the 2nd in the airport after the one inaugurated a year ago at Terminal 3) is the eighth one open, after those in the Roma Termini, Bolzano, Roma Tiburtina stations, in the Turin airport, in the Gemelli hospital in Rome and in a service area on the Milan-Meda highway. The new restaurant, covering an area of 72 square meters, has 25 seats and a complete offer of cafeteria and sweet and savory pastries, pizzas, focaccias and typical Roman products, complemented by a line of vegan products and gluten-free desserts.

"CioccolatItaliani" is a catering format dedicated to the cult of chocolate and ice cream, launched in 2009 by the Ferrieri family, and which Chef Express has been managing in the travel retail channels since 2016, with 4 restaurants managed in Milan Malpensa, Rome Termini, Milan Cadorna and now Rome Fiumicino. The offer includes sweet and savory recipes, a coffee shop with premium blends and ice cream prepared in the open laboratory. The restaurant covers an area of 130 square meters and has 25 seats.

Overall, the two premises, in which Chef Express has invested around 1 million euros, employ around 40 employees.