Logistics: Dea Capital Iberia creates new pole

DeA Capital Real Estate Iberia has acquired a 15,400m2 plot of land located in Pinto, Madrid, with the aim of developing a new platform in the last mile logistics sector. The project consists in the creation of an ad hoc equipped area for Ecoquimica Logistica Integral, leader in integrated transport, in the logistics of dangerous products, in the circular economy and reuse.

EcoQuimica Logistica Integral has signed a lease agreement and a turnkey contract to transfer its current facilities to the area, which are booming thanks to the growth that the company has experienced in recent years. The plants will comply with the APQ regulations, suitable for the storage of chemical and dangerous products, and will be characterized by the highest standards in terms of technical specifications and safety. The project was designed to achieve maximum energy efficiency that will allow EcoQuimica Logistica Integral to advance in the decarbonisation of the Company.

DeA Capital Real Estate Iberia will develop the construction project according to modern design parameters and respecting ESG criteria with the aim of obtaining BREEAM Very Good certification (> 55%).