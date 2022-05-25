Mutti: turnover doubled in 5 years

Mutti, a company engaged in Europe in the processing of 100% Italian tomatoes, continues to grow and closes 2021 with a turnover of 484 million euros, a figure almost doubled compared to 5 years earlier, which sees product revenues grow double-digit branded (+ 13% compared to 2020). A positive result confirmed by an Ebitda of over 48 million euros. The net financial position stands at approximately -34 million euros. Also in 2021, the Group further consolidated its position in the Italian tomato market (34% in value): for the first time the share of sales volumes in foreign markets (51%) exceeded that of the Italian market (49%) .

In the European market it recorded a share of 14.1% (+1.3 points compared to 2020), confirming its leadership in 7 countries (France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Slovenia and Italy). In Germany, the market in which the company opened its fifth branch in January 2022, it is consolidated as the second brand (market share of 8.3%). Outside the European perimeter, however, growth continues in Australia and the USA. Francesco Mutti, CEO of the company of the same name, commented: "Ours is a 'healthy' growth, which places quality tomatoes at the center, without compromise. And all this would not be possible without the contribution of our valuable Italian supply chain and that of our 500 collaborators who work with commitment to dedicate their best to those who choose us every day".

The investments made in the last period have also focused on the development of new products and have made it possible to expand the offer and enter for the first time in a new segment for the Group, namely that of fresh food, with the launch at the beginning of 2022 of the three fresh Mutti soups, including the "pappa al pomodoro". Together with the ready-to-use novelty, the company also presented consumers with spelled and lentil tomatoes and the orange tomato soup.

In 2022 the Group allocated over 30 million euros of investments for industrial interventions and for further improvement of the quality, efficiency and safety indices. Furthermore, in terms of investments, the company has developed an environmental strategy focused on the pillars of air, water, earth and sun, which in addition to monitoring and improving its impact through the preparation of an environmental balance, includes an initial investment 1.5 million euros for the three-year period 2022-2024 dedicated exclusively to the development of environmental projects.