Buona Compagnia Gourmet (gnocchi) is for sale

Buona Compagnia Gourmet is a company of Quinto di Treviso controlled by Gradiente Sgr, with a turnover of 50 million and specialized in the production of potato gnocchi and ready-made sauces. The company was born from the merger of Treviso-based Pamfood and Savona-based Essedue, under the direction of Assietta Private Equity which then, in 2015, sold it to Gradiente. Which now puts the company back on the market.

According to what was anticipated by Verità & Affari, there would be 4 offers in the running from Idea Taste of Italy (specialized fund in agri-food controlled by Dea Capital), Riverside (American fund that already controls Galvanina water in Italy), and the two private equity Aksia and Aliante Partners.

The rumors favor Idea Taste of Italy, which already has a track record of highly respected food operations: it has in its portfolio the Venetian Turatti (fruit machinery), the Alice Pizza chain, the Emilian Gelato d'Italia group - Indian, Abaco, which produces specialized software for agriculture, and Cds (Production of plastic caps for beverages).