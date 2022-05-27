Rizzoli Emanuelli lands in America

Rizzoli, an ancient Italian fish preserves company announces the opening of an operational office in the United States of America, in Norwalk in Connecticut, alongside a new logistics center in New Jersey, in a strategic position near the port of New York. In the new American branch, coordinated by the Italian foreign commercial management, a team consisting of a sales manager and two key accounts will operate, respectively for the East and West areas of the country, who will manage the commercial development in partnership with broker agencies structured and rooted in the territory.

The growth objectives of Rizzoli Corporation of America are included in a three-year development plan that aims to reach one million dollars in turnover in 2025. To achieve this, the company aims to develop and consolidate new commercial opportunities in the United States, increasing its presence in the main retail channels. An assortment of ad hoc products is dedicated to the US market, in line with the preferences and tastes of "stars and stripes", which sees a measured mix of iconic references, such as anchovy notes in spicy sauce and anchovy fillets in glass jars. glass. For the US market, a new line has been developed enclosed in practical flexible packs, which uses the blend of 100% Italian Rizzoli oils that does not solidify in the fridge.

“Through a network of local distributors located in the main countries, we will work to optimize our positioning in large-scale distribution, focusing on high-end premium products. The offer mix, which combines some of our iconic references with new products designed specifically for the North American market, has been developed to support our objectives in this area. In fact, in the first three years we aim to generate a turnover of one million dollars”, commented Cinzia Romeo, Export Manager of the company.