Wheat: Ukraine's ports still blocked

The war between Russia and Ukraine could last for years, with deleterious effects in various sectors around the world: the rise in the price of raw materials, blocked ports, world hunger. For this reason, the Prime Minister Mario Draghi took the initiative yesterday by phoning Russian President Vladimir Putin, who however does not seem inclined to give up his plans. The intelligence of Kiev also reiterated this in these hours.

"Putin does not give up on his plans. This war will drag on until September or October, or the end of the year. It depends on our resistance, the state of our defense forces and the help they give us", explained the official of the Kiev secret services, Vadym Skibitskyi, in an interview with "Radio Svoboda".

In yesterday's phone call between Draghi and Putin, Italy's stated goal was to unblock merchant ships and ships loaded with grain stopped in Ukrainian ports. A situation that is causing a global food crisis, particularly in Africa. "I see no opening for peace," said Draghi. However, on the release of ports, Putin would have made it clear that there could be glimmers: the condition would be the end of the sanctions against Moscow. In short, a vague and not very concrete, but still an opening, while Italy clarifies its commitment as a "peace perspective" towards Russia.