Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Fruttagel, turnover in 2021 at 132.3 million euros
6.2 million invested in production efficiency; focus on energy saving and logistics in the next three years
Fruttagel, an agro-industrial processing cooperative from Alfonsine (Ravenna), today presented the 2021 financial statements: turnover at 132.3 million Euros, up + 2.6% compared to the previous year, and stable exports ( 6.1% of total turnover). Double-digit increase for the organic sector, which reaches 35 million euros (+ 12.3%). The 2022 investment plan for a new automated warehouse, technological...
EFA News - European Food Agency