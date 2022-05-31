Software: for Glickon investment round with 3 million from Sinergia Venture Fund (Synergo Capital SGR)

Glickon, a leading company in the HR tech software market for medium and large enterprises, has announced a Series A investment round, with €3 million already subscribed by Synergo Capital SGR's Sinergia Venture Fund as lead investor in the deal. The capital raised will be used to support the company's market expansion in Italy and abroad through a well-defined development roadmap that includes the creation of new solutions based on emerging AI and big-data technologies and pursuing the mission of making the work experience better for employees of medium and large companies worldwide.

Glickon is today one of the most relevant SaaS (Software as a Service) realities, with innovative solutions to improve the hiring process ('hire') and the growth and development of people in the company ('grow').

The software market related to improving the work experience is constantly growing and faces the challenge of 72% of people who share unsatisfactory experiences online and with their network and 27% of people who actively discourage other people from applying to that specific company (Source: CareerArc).

Another key figure from the Work Trend Index report is that this year 43% of contributors are likely to consider quitting their current job, which marks a 2% increase since the last WTI (Source: Microsoft).

"Glickon best expresses the characteristics we seek in the target companies of Sinergia Venture Fund. In Filippo Negri (co-founder and CEO), Matteo Corte (co-founder and CFO) and their entire team we found a complete mix of skills and experiences to make Glickon grow, which operates in a market - that of work - affected by macro-phenomena of change, starting with the Great Resignation, which began in the USA in February 2021 and is now also widespread in Europe and Italy. Companies have always more need for solutions like that of Glickon to attract new professionals and retain talents", declares Simone Cremonini, managing director of Synergo Capital and Managing Partner of Sinergia Venture Fund together with Giacomo Picchetto. The Synergo Capital team that oversaw the transaction includes investment director Yuliya Onischuck and investment associate Francesca Laera.

"It is an extraordinary opportunity to have Simone, Giacomo and the Sinergia Venture Fund team with us", declared Filippo Negri co-founder and CEO of Glickon. "Since the first meeting we have seen an entrepreneurial approach, a leadership and a unique culture in the panorama of Italian and international venture capital. After the path and the acknowledgments of the last few years, we take this new opportunity with profound enthusiasm and responsibility. Enthusiasm for a new chapter in our history and for the opportunities that await us in a market undergoing profound transformation. Responsibility towards all our stakeholders and those who, every day all over the world, want to have a better work experience".

Synergo Capital was assisted for the legal aspects and related due diligence by Giulia Bianchi Frangipane and Enrico Goitre of the BonelliErede firm and for the aspects of fiscal-financial, sustainability and technological due diligence respectively by the Spada Partners, beLab and C22 firms.

Glickon's Series A joins the previous Seed rounds which had raised 2.4 million Euros and coincides with the transformation of the Italian company into an SpA.