Julius Meinl in Italy supports the Dadi Home social inclusion project

Dadi Home was born from a project of the Vite Vere Down Cooperative, which has been involved for years in welcoming and including children with disabilities and Down syndrome. The new accommodation facility managed by people with disabilities also counts among its partners Julius Meinl, historic Austrian roasting company with a productive heart in Vicenza, which has decided to take part in the project, putting its know-how at the service of children, through a course training and offering the facility a continuous supply of free coffee.

Matteo, Giorgia, Giulia and Matteo, through a path of autonomy and training, have managed to put into practice the skills and experiences learned over time and today, at Dadi Home, they manage all the activities and customer services of any accommodation facility. From the reception to the welcome, from the refurbishment of the rooms to the preparation of breakfasts, the Down Dadi guys work with the constant support and coaching of their tutors, allowing them to deal with the world of work in the tourism field.

In the B&B, in via Santa Sofia 100 in Padua, all guests can taste the different blends in Julius Meinl capsules. "Continuous research and technological innovation guarantee excellent coffee with every sip for an unforgettable coffee experience", says a press release. "We are proud to be able to make our small contribution to the realization of this project, which gives young people with disabilities the opportunity to enter the world of work and test themselves every day, thus gaining greater autonomy and independence", says Andreea Postolache, Marketing Manager Julius Meinl Italy. "It is wonderful to see how much effort and dedication the boys put into their work every day, and it is an honor for us to be part of their path".