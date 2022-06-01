Rosso di Mazara goes online

Rosso di Mazara, a family company that has almost a century of shipping history, has made public the new promotional video on its website and on the connected social channels. Under the guidance of the two brothers Paolo and Nicola Giacalone, the company has come to develop a whole range of products based on the red prawn of Mazara del Vallo. "Today the brand carries the name of Sicily up in the world and is present in the best hotels and restaurants in Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, New York and Los Angeles and is also appreciated by many starred chefs", reads a note press.

The video, which is part of the initiatives co-financed by the Po Fesr Sicily 2014-2020 action 3.4.2 "Internationalization support services", chooses irony to tell the uniqueness of products and raw materials of such exceptional quality that "change your life". Produced by JustMaria, a Palermo advertising agency specializing in video-productions, the film uses the style and suggestions of the communication strategy guidelines that characterize all the information and promotional material of Rosso di Mazara.

The products are told through a story that features a couple having dinner in a refined restaurant. Through a crescendo of jokes, the initially calm dialogue between the two turns into a discussion with increasingly bright tones completely out of place compared to the elegant context that hosts them. This is how the chef of the starred restaurant enters the scene who, to prevent the marital quarrel from escalating, creates a recipe with almost magical powers, all based on Rosso di Mazara products. And it will be the moment of tasting that will change the evening of the couple who, as if by magic, will rediscover understanding and complicity.

Mainly intended for the US, UK and Asian markets (China, Hong Kong and Singapore), the video, the main tool of the promotional campaign, is also available on web and social platforms (Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin).

Watch the video:



