Import: Ivory Coast suspends duties on wheat

To counter the rise in the prices of basic necessities, the Ivorian government has adopted an exemption from customs duties on wheat imports. This was announced by the government spokesman, Amadou Coulibaly, after the meeting of the council of ministers in Abidjan-Plateau. Ice reports today from the Accra office.

The international price of wheat has been on the rise for several months, accentuated by the conflict situation in Eastern Europe, an important production area for wheat consumed in most countries, reads the government note. "Given the social significance of bread, a staple food mainly composed of wheat flour, this measure freezes, for a period of three months, the customs duties due on wheat imports in order to maintain the price of this staple food, as recently regulated, and therefore preserve the consumer's purchasing power”, explained the spokesperson.