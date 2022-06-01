Crich biscuits, new growth, development and sustainability plans

UniCredit and Bnl Bnp Paribas support the growth plans of the Nuova Industria Biscotti Crich with new credit lines for a total of 22 million euros. The credit lines thus structured, assisted by Sace through the Italian Guarantee, the instrument intended to support the liquidity of Italian companies, are functional to improving the market positioning of the Crich Group, one of the national leaders in the production of industrial bakery products (especially biscuits, crackers and wafers).

More specifically, the historic Venetian entrepreneurial reality founded in 1870 today run by the Rossetto family, will develop investments aimed at expanding its industrial production capacity. Bruno Rossetto, managing director explains: “the Group has an industrial plan that foresees investments in industrial processes and structures for 60 million euros over the next four years, through which we will be able to achieve high production standards. We will also reduce the environmental impact both thanks to new energy saving technologies that will lead to a significant reduction in CO2 emissions, and through the use of 100% recyclable eco-friendly materials for packaging".

In 2021, the Group achieved revenues in the "bakery products" sector of 120 million euros, recording an increase of 8% compared to the previous year, with an export share of 35%. The Group employs 450 workers in its factories located in the provinces of Treviso, Udine and Venice, where it has recently inaugurated a plant dedicated to the production of gluten-free products which stands on an area of approximately 35,000 square meters of which 15,000 square meters are covered.