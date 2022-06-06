Paluani crisis: rescue offer from Sperlari

Sperlari's offer for the rescue of the Paluani confirmed. The Veronese confectionery group controlled by the Campedelli family has filed with the Court of Verona the proposal received from the Cremonese brand, leader in the segment of candies and nougats, owned by the German group Katjes International Gmbh. The company had been admitted to the arrangement with creditors with reserve (pursuant to art. Ex art. 161, paragraph 6 of the Bankruptcy Law) by the Court of Verona at the end of October 2021.

The Court, having acknowledged the Sperlari offer, will place it at the basis of the auction for the tender which must necessarily be opened to definitively award the confectionery company.

To weigh on Paluani's difficulties, the situation of Chievo Verona - the football club of which Paluani is the majority shareholder and went bankrupt last year - and of the market, heavily impacted by the Covid restrictions.

At the next hearing on Friday 10 June, the judges will be able to analyze Sperlari's offer together with the debt restructuring plan developed by Paluani CEO Luca Longaretti. The company is exposed for 43 million (2020 budget), 30 of which from return to a large pool of banks including Banca Valsabbina, Banco Bpm, Bper, Caribolzano, Carige, CereaBanca, Crédit Agricole, Credito Valtellinese, Mps, Unicredit.

Paluani has 56 employees, currently in cig until August 31st. In 2022 it closed the balance sheet with a turnover of 53.7 million and a loss of 1.7 million.