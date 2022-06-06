Michelin, the first guide of Estonia presented

Michelin has announced the first guide to Estonia, making it the first Baltic country to receive this recognition. The guide pointed to 31 restaurants, two of which were awarded a "Star". These are Noa Chef's Hall and 180 ° by Matthias Diether. The former has a seven-course menu, devised by chefs Roman Sidorov and Tõnis Siigur, which is based on complex and original dishes, full of complementary flavors and layers of texture. The second is located in Tallinn's modern harbor district, Noblessner, on the edge of the Old Town. The restaurant takes its name from the 180 ° view enjoyed from its U-shaped kitchen. The chef stands out for his modern creations, which offer a number of contrasts in flavor and texture, as well as paying great attention to detail.

Two restaurants were awarded the "Green Star" for their sustainable commitment to gastronomy: Põhjaka Manor in Mäeküla and Fotografiska in Tallinn. Whether it is a zero-kilometer approach to products, efforts to reduce the ecological impact of the restaurant, initiatives aimed at recycling food waste, growing their own vegetables and herbs or stimulating their guests to welcome a more eco-responsible for gastronomy, these places are a real source of inspiration for gourmets and restaurateurs.

With forests dominating the geography of Estonia, many chefs are inspired by what grows, using local produce in their menus. From the beginning of July to the end of October, the forests are filled with mushrooms, nuts, herbs and berries which are also found on menus across the country. A new generation of Estonian chefs are pioneering an emerging gastronomic scene, transforming the products collected into an innovative and modern cuisine. They use centuries-old techniques and traditional seasonal ingredients, together with contemporary European methods, to create fusion cuisine.

Gwendal Poullenec, international director of the Michelin Guides, says: “Estonia is one of those countries that our inspectors have been looking at with curiosity for several years. After many months of traveling across the country, they discovered a dynamic culinary scene, full of quality venues and diverse cuisines. Featuring talented and professional chefs spanning classic Estonian and international repertoires, this first selection of restaurants is a wonderful invitation to discover a fascinating gastronomic destination".