Wine, positive first four months for Brunello
Almost sold out for 2016, 60% of 2017 production already on the market
First four months in good health for Brunello di Montalcino, with the 2 vintages making its debut on the market (Riserva 2016 and 2017) protagonists of excellent performances. This was revealed by the Brunello di Montalcino wine consortium which elaborated, on a Valoritalia basis, the data on the denomination updated in April. After a record 2021, 2016 continues its run largely with a reserve now running...
EFA News - European Food Agency