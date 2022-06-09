High Quality Food debuts on the stock exchange

High Quality Food, an Italian group active in the agro-industrial sector for the distribution of high quality food products to foodservice, has received from Borsa Italiana the notice of admission to trading of ordinary shares and warrants on the Euronext Growth Milan market, the Piazza Affari dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises with high growth potential. The start of trading is set for today Thursday 9 June 2022. The Roman group collected 2.9 million euros, with a placement price determined at 1.90 euros per share and a capitalization at the start of trading of 16, 9 million euros (free float at 16.97%).



"We are very proud of this result and enthusiastically welcome the positive outcome of the stock exchange listing operation, thus completing a fundamental step in HQF's growth strategy - commented Simone Cozzi , founder and president of High Quality Food - We will now continue along the path of company consolidation by accelerating expansion in Italy and abroad, with the opportunities deriving from entering the capital market".

High Quality Food has been active since 2005 with a business model based on a vertical system of integration of the production chain, which foresees, also through the collaboration with a network of partner agricultural companies, the production, transformation and distribution of quality fine food made in Italy destined for mainly to Ho.Re.Ca., Italian and foreign markets.



The Group offers a variety of 3,300 products, and records a constant growth trend in the demand for food products of the luxury foodservice that it satisfies with a multi-channel sales approach. The company has made each stage of the value chain of some products traceable to the consumer via blockchain technologies. In 2013, HQF embarked on a path of international expansion and today has 4 offices around the world: in Italy, in Rome (headquarters), and abroad in Hong Kong, London and Singapore.