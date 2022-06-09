Unifrutti, revenues of $ 720 million (+ 2%) in 2021

The Unifrutti Group, a global producer and distributor of fruit and other fresh products, recorded a total turnover of 720 million dollars for the year 2021, up 2% compared to the pro forma 2020 turnover, with approximately 620,000 tons of distributed products. With a gross profit margin of 17% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%, Unifrutti reported an adjusted EBTDA of $ 78 million. During the year, the group made total investments of nearly $ 41 million, reconfirming its organic growth strategy aimed at ensuring an increasingly constant and efficient supply of fresh products globally.

A note from the company specifies that "This resilient performance occurred despite the numerous challenges that characterized the Group's operating environment throughout 2021, starting with the unprecedented adverse climatic conditions in Chile and Italy, the difficulties and unexpected upheavals in the logistics sector, the increase in the costs of raw materials and the continuing effects linked to the pandemic".

As stated by Marco Venturelli, CEO: "in the last year we have continued to raise our standards and reached new important milestones that will guide us towards an innovative and more sustainable future. We remain extremely confident in the prospects of our sector and absolutely convinced of the potential of our global network and our vertically integrated positioning in the fresh fruit sector".

In March 2022, an agreement was signed for the acquisition of the majority stake by the Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company Adq. "This agreement, once concluded, will represent the beginning of a new chapter. The proven experience in the agri-food sector makes Adq the ideal partner for the Group, able to help Unifrutti to seize the commercial opportunities offered by the sector to generate sustainable growth, strengthen our global positioning and expand our presence in line with our long-term development strategy", declared on behalf of the shareholders of the Group Marco Cesarotto, chairman of the board of directors of Fruchte Holdings Limited, the controlling holding of Unifrutti based in Cyprus.