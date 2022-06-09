It does not receive public funding
CLARA MOSCHINI

Growing market for plant proteins (including 3D printed)

Spanish startup Cocuus has raised €2.5 million in a funding round

Spanish startup Cocuus has raised €2.5 million in a pre-series A funding round to boost its production of plant-based protein foods. The round was led by Big Idea Ventures, the global alternative protein fund, U.S. multinational Cargill Ventures, Eatable Adventures, and Tech Transfer Agrifood. With capital of this size, the startup will be able to expand into other international markets and use its 3...

EFA News - European Food Agency
