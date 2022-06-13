‘Urbani Tartufi’ celebrates 170 years

This year the Umbria region based company ‘Urbani Tartufi’ celebrates an important milestone: 170 years in which the early days of the long-established company are celebrated. The truffle preservation company has been active not only in Italy but in the US as well, until it became a group of companies whose operation affects from the food industry to the financial and real estate industries.

The celebration has been announced in occasion of the recent announcement of Olga Urbani’s designation, president of the group, as ‘Cavaliere del Lavoro’ by the Italian president, Sergio Mattarella.

"Receiving this title for me is a reason of great pride and of a surreal emotion: before me my father has had the pleasure of receiving this designation’ has stated Olga Urbani, ‘Just as in every united and strong family, I learnt from him the necessity of coming up with and execute works finalized to the economic growth of the nation, to cooperate in a precious but endangered industry such as the truffle one ad to transmit my passion to all the people working in our company. This year is the 170th anniversary from the birth of ‘Urbani Tartufi’, 170 years in which we revolutionized the market by bringing the preciousness of earth’s black gold all throughout the world".