Biogas: Gattoni Vice-president of the European association

The President of the CIB - Italian Biogas Consortium, Piero Gattoni , has been appointed Vice President of the board of EBA, the European biogas association. The appointment comes after the association's Assembly last month elected Anders Mathiasson as new President and Michael Niederbacher as Vice President representing the industrial members.

The latest EBA report highlights how biogas and biomethane production is growing rapidly across Europe. , in fact, 15 billion cubic meters of biogas and 3 billion cubic meters of biomethane are produced.

“The REPowerEu plan presented by the European Commission sees the production of biogas and biomethane among the protagonists, recognizing anaerobic digestion as a technology capable of giving an important boost to reduce energy dependence on Russia and accelerate the green transition. The next three years will be decisive for laying the regulatory and political foundations so that our sector can reach the production target of 35 billion cubic meters of biomethane envisaged by the plan, equal to 15% of the current European consumption of natural gas ", said Piero Gattoni .