Roasteries: Moak conquers Mokafè

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Sicilian brand Moak has acquired the Piedmontese roastery Mokafè, with the goal of solidifying its leaderships in the market of the HoReCa secotr of northern Italy. The action unifies two long-established Italian roasteries: Caffè Moak, founded by Giovanni Spadola in Modica in 1967, today lead by his children Alessandro and Annalisa, that sees more and more strengthening of the presence of the b...