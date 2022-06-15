Tonitto 1939 (gelato), 2022 starts off good

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Good results for Tonitto 1939 in the five months of 2022. Despite the post-pandemic difficulty, the price increases of the raw materials and the burst of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Ligurian brand, leader in Italy for sorbets and for no-sugar-added gelato, has a result of +5% revenue between January and May compared to the same period in 2021, and a +50% compared to 2019, so before Covid.The 2021...