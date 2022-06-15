Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Tonitto 1939 (gelato), 2022 starts off good
Growth record compared to 2019. The export reaches Africa for the first time
Good results for Tonitto 1939 in the five months of 2022. Despite the post-pandemic difficulty, the price increases of the raw materials and the burst of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Ligurian brand, leader in Italy for sorbets and for no-sugar-added gelato, has a result of +5% revenue between January and May compared to the same period in 2021, and a +50% compared to 2019, so before Covid.The 2021...
EFA News - European Food Agency