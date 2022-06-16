Ferrero: $214.4 million to expand its chocolate plant in Illinois

Ferrero announced a $ 214.4 million investment to expand its chocolate processing and manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Illinois through its subsidiary Ferrero North America. The new facility will be dedicated to the production of Kinder Bueno sweets and will become one of the largest production lines built by Ferrero outside of Europe.

According to local media reports, the increase in production will support the company's growth in the US, creating 200 new jobs.

Todd Siwak, president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America, said, “The investments we are making in Bloomington are fueling Ferrero's continued growth in North America and are also creating important job opportunities in the community. We are excited to continue growing here with the invaluable support of the City of Bloomington, McLean County and the state of Illinois".