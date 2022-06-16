Hyle Capital aquires Guaresi’s agricultural machinery

Hyle Capital Partners, through its ‘Finance for Food One’ fund, has acquired the entire company that is Guaresi Spa, Italian excellence leader in the agricultural machinery sector.

Founded in 1932 in Pilastri, province of Ferrara, Guaresi is today active in the design, growth and production of machinery for tomato harvesting destined to the preservative industry, with a wide produt line of avant-guarde gatherers and selectors, sold worldwide. Throughout the years, Guaresi has consolidated its own positioning in the market thanks to the innovative processes of designing and realization of its machinery. The business has also stood out because of the great support for mechanization of the industry thanks to automatic gatherers and the fight against illegal recruitment, lead together with the best transformation businesses.

Today Guaresi operates in two main factories on a total of 100,000 square feet between production and warehouses. In 2021 the business has exceeded more than 20 million euros of revenue, made for 2/3 overseas.

The Guaresi family, now at its 3rd generation, after almost a century of management, has made Hyle its partner to continue the growth of its already long history of successes. ‘The entrance of Hyle – is their comment – will allow us to access great competences and excellences complementary to ours and, relying on our know-how, Guaresi will be ready to deal with numerous future challenges, such as the expansion in oversea markets and the strengthening in some parts of the products’.

For Guaresi, this is the third investment made from the fund ‘Finance for Food one’ by Hyle, whose project of progression foresees the creation of a leader Group in the agricultural machinery sector, capable, in the next 5 years, of entering new markets and reaching a business worth 50 million euros, even through synergic acquisitions finalized to widening the product line. The growth project involves the management strengthening of the business that will be guided by Livio Marchiori and Massimo Zubelli, respectively in the role of president and CEO, that will count on the important contribution of the Guaresi Family.

Matteo Chieregato and Francesco Zito, Hyle’s Partner, have said that ‘Guaresi is the typical example of Italian excellence in the world that prepares to battle an important generational change. Hyle is happy to be joining the family in this delicate progress, putting the experience acquired through the years at everyone’s disposition to contribute even more to the growth of the business. New high-profile managers will support the expansion in new overseas markets to create a leading Group in the agricultural machinery to an international level, broadening the product lines thanks to a plan of synergic acquirements’. An operation that demonstrates the positive role that a Private Equity operator can have for the growth of family-woned business and for the system overall.’