Reepack to americans of Pro Mach

Pro Mach Italy 2 srl, brand controlled by the American multinational Pro Mach leader in the industrial sector of packaging, has acquired by the holding RPK s.r.l. – through a congent operation by M&A transnational – the entirety of the Reepack srl’s social capital, Bergamo brand operative from more than 20 years in the automation of food packaging, with around 70 workers. The brand is a leader producer of high quality and flexible systems of packaging, specially appreciated for its vacuum sealed products.

Reepack operates in designing packaging technologies that preserve and protect all types of food and medicines, other than industrial components and comsumer good. The activities of the brand have continued growing over time, allowing themselves to navigate international markets. The headquarters of Reepacks are located in Seriate, where 71 employees works, will continue being in Italy after the acquisition. The actual President and CEO of Reepack, Livio Valli, will be part of ProMach in quality of Vice President and General Manager of Reepack.

In the operation, RPK srl was taken care, for the legal aspects, of lawyer Federico Caffi, partner of legal study CMA Caffi Maroncelli e Associati, and by Ilaria Aiazzi, by Valerio Chignoli and by Giorgio Berta, partner and founder of Studio BNC.