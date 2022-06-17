Burger King Italy, Lazzaroni leaves to go to Briatore's Crazy Pizza

Change of leadership in Burger King Restaurants Italy, subsidiary of the Qsrp holding company: Kevin Derycke, CEO of Burger Brands Belgium, also part of the QRSP Group with the Quick and Burger King brands - increases his area of responsibility, also taking over the management of Italian market.

Derycke succeeds Alessandro Lazzaroni, who left the group to take up the position of managing partner of Crazy Pizza, the luxury pizzeria chain launched by Flavio Briatore, with premises in Porto Cervo, London, Montecarlo, Riad, Rome and Milan.

Burger King Restaurants Italy, a company wholly owned by Burger King SEE S.A as Master Franchisee for Italy, manages and develops new restaurants on the Italian territory, where the brand has been present since 1999. Today in Italy there are 235 restaurants that give I work for more than 4000 people. QSRP manages 1000 restaurants and 6000 employees, present in seven main countries, through the Burger King, Quick, O’Tacos, Nordsee and Go! Fish.